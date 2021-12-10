Five foreign returnees test Covid positive in Patna

Patna :

The official from the the Patna civil surgeon's office said two of the passengers arrived from Singapore, while the remaining three came from Nepal.

"The five persons arrived at the Patna airport a few days ago and they underwent RT-PCR tests. The positive reports came on Thursday. We have taken samples of the patients and sent to the IGIMS for genome sequencing," he added.

According to the Bihar health department, the state registered 17 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, of which 14 were detected in Patna district.

There were one each in Nalanda, Begusarai and Gaya districts. With this, the total active cases in Bihar has reached 49.