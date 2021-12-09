PM Modi arrives at Bipin Rawat's tribute ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's top military brass on Thursday paid homage to India's first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brig LS Lidder and 10 more defence personnel at the Palam air base after their bodies were brought to Delhi in a military aircraft.
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi leads the nation in paying tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other 11 Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in the military chopper crash yesterday pic.twitter.com/6FvYSyJ1g6— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other 11 Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in the #TamilNaduChopperCrash yesterday. pic.twitter.com/TZI0XoAUZd— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other 11 Armed Forces personnel who lost their lives in the #TamilNaduChopperCrash yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QT3JHKTedq— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021
