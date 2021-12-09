Thu, Dec 09, 2021

Rawat's body to reach Delhi soon, Modi, others to pay tribute at 9pm

Published: Dec 09,2021

Mail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay respects to late CDS Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel, who died in a helicopter crash, at around 9 pm today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Late Gen Bipin Rawat
Chennai:
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and three Services chiefs will also be present.


The mortal remains will reach Delhi around 8 pm today. Some of the family members of the personnel killed in the military aircraft crash will also be present. The remains were later taken to Coimbatore by road, about 70 km away, from where they would be flown to New Delhi in a special IAF aircraft. Stunned by the tragedy that had struck them, families of the victims prepared for funerals as they waited for the bodies to reach their homes.


Besides Rawat -- India's first CDS and its most senior military officer and his wife, those who died were Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel, including the Air Force helicopter crew.

