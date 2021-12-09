Rawat's body to reach Delhi soon, Modi, others to pay tribute at 9pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay respects to late CDS Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel, who died in a helicopter crash, at around 9 pm today.
PM Modi to pay respects to late CDS Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel at around 9 PM today.— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021
Defence Minister, Minister of State for Defence, National Security Advisor and three Services chiefs will also be present. pic.twitter.com/DnG3fqG0Z9
Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YOuQvFT7Et— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021
