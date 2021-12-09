Protesting farmers receive letter from Centre, promises a committee for MSP

New Delhi :

Soon after this, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of the farmers' union spearheading the protests, huddled into a meeting to chart out future course of action.

Following the revocation of the law, the Centre had come up with a proposal which was accepted by the farmers. Based on their demand, the Centre has come out with the same in writing.

Protesting farmers receive a letter from Govt of India, with promises of forming a committee on MSP and withdrawing cases against them immediately



"As far as the matter of compensation is concerned, UP and Haryana have given in-principle consent," it reads

Meanwhile, the farmers protesting at the Singhu border have started removing their tents. They were also seen exchanging sweets indicating that the end of the agitation is not very far.