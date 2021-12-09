Chopper crash: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefs Parliament

New Delhi :





The last rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat will be performed with full military honours. The last rites of other military personnel will be performed with appropriate military honour: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his statement in LS on the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.





Group Captain Varun Singh is on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington. All efforts are being made to save his life.

"Indian Air Force (IAF) has ordered a tri-service inquiry into the military chopper crash. The investigation will be led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh. The inquiry team reached Wellington yesterday itself and started the investigation", Rajnath Singh said.