Chopper crash: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari inspects crash site in Coonoor

Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Thursday morning reached the site of the chopper crash, that claimed the life of 13 people including Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife.
#WATCH | IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari reaches the chopper crash site near Coonoor in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu— ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021
13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife lost their lives in the accident on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/djgoBu6Y4B
Conversations