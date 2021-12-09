Condolences for Rawat and others pour in from US, Russia, Pakistan

Condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat poured in on Wednesday from various countries, including the US, Russia, and Pakistan.
The U.S. Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.— U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 8, 2021
General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on tragic death of #CDS General #BipinRawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 8, 2021
Conversations