Thu, Dec 09, 2021

Condolences for Rawat and others pour in from US, Russia, Pakistan

Published: Dec 09,202106:45 AM

Condolences over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat poured in on Wednesday from various countries, including the US, Russia, and Pakistan.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi:
The US Embassy here extended its deepest condolences to the Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash.


Russian Envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev offered his condolences.

Pakistan’s top military brass also expressed condolences over the “tragic death” of India’s CDS Rawat, his wife, and 11 others. Pakistan Army’s spokesman in a short statement posted on Twitter said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences.

