Condolences for Rawat and others pour in from US, Russia, Pakistan

New Delhi :

The U.S. Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 8, 2021





Russian Envoy to India Nikolay Kudashev offered his condolences.





Pakistan’s top military brass also expressed condolences over the “tragic death” of India’s CDS Rawat, his wife, and 11 others. Pakistan Army’s spokesman in a short statement posted on Twitter said that Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed condolences.