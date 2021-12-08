Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat survived a crash in 2015, which was a huge escape when his Cheetah helicopter crashed in Nagaland in February 2015. Other officials who travelled with him sustained minor injuries when the chopper hit the ground from a height of 20-25 metres, just 20 seconds into its flight. He was a lieutenant general at that time.
Chennai:
On Dec 8, 2021, CDS Rawat, his wife, and 11 others died in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Official sources said the Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter crashed inside a deep gorge. There were 14 people on board.
Group Captain Varun Singh, the sole survivor, is currently undergoing treatment at the Military Hospital in Wellington.
Conversations