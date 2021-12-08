IAF chopper crash: Leaders condole Gen Rawat's demise

Chennai :

General Rawat and 13 others were on their way to Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to deliver a lecture. As per witnesses the IAF Mi17V5 chopper had hit a tree and crashed. The Russian-made chopper took off from the Sulur air base near Coimbatore and crashed at 12:27 pm, according to Tamil Nadu's Health Secretary Radhakrishnan.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar have condoled the death of General Rawat.





In his message PM Modi said, "As India’s first CDS, Gen Rawat worked on diverse aspects relating to our armed forces including defence reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the Army. India will never forget his exceptional service."







Deeply shocked at tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife.



We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation."





External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, who recalled working closely with Rawat, said "Deeply shocked at tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife. We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation."







Calling it an unprecedented tragedy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife. This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives. India stands united in this grief."







I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time.

Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives.



India stands united in this grief."





Home Minister Amit Shah condoled his death and said "A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained."







A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained."





Initial reports suggested that the pilot lost control due to unclear vision due to the foggy conditions.