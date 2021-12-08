IAF chopper crash: Leaders condole Gen Rawat's demise

Following the demise of Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife along with 11 others in the IAF chopper crash, top leaders have expressed condolences.
Deeply shocked at tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 8, 2021
We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation.
Deeply shocked at tragic demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 8, 2021
We worked closely together in the last few years. It is a huge loss to the nation.
I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021
This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time.
Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives.
India stands united in this grief.
A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2021
Conversations