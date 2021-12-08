Bipin Rawat: From son of Army official to first tri-service chief

Chennai :

Rawat went to Cambrian Hall School in Dehradun, St Edward's School in Shimla, the National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla, and the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, where he received the 'Sword of Honour.'









Army Chief Gen Bipin Singh Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat attends the funeral of Marshal of the Indian Air Force, Arjan Singh at Brar Square in New Delhi





He also attended the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and the United States Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. An MPhil in Defence Studies, as well as diplomas in Management and Computer Studies from Madras University, as a result of his time at the DSSC.





On December 16, 1978, Rawat was commissioned into the 5th battalion of the 11 Gorkha Rifles, the same unit as his father. He commanded a company in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, and was the Southern Command's General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-C) (Pune).





Throughout his 37-year career, he has received numerous awards for gallantry and distinguished service, including the UYSM in 2013, AVSM, YSM, SM, and VSM.









Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat during the 68th Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi





Rawat was appointed GOC-in-C Southern Command on January 1, 2016, and Vice Chief of Army Staff on September 1, 2016. On December 17, 2016, the Government of India appointed him as the 27th Chief of the Army Staff. He is the fourth officer from the Gorkha Brigade to hold the position.





He commanded an infantry battalion along the Line of Actual Control with China, and a Rashtriya Rifles sector in Kashmir as a Brigadier. He commanded an infantry division in Kashmir and a corps in Eastern Command, before serving as the Southern Army Commander and the Vice Chief of Army Staff.









Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being presented a memento by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat during the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh of 1971 war victory against Pakistan at Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru





Army chief General Bipin Rawat was appointed the first tri-service chief on December 31, 2019, after the government introduced the Chief Of Defence Staff.



