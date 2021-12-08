IAF chopper crash: 5 points on Mi-17V5 helicopter

Chennai :

The Mi-17 is a Soviet-designed Russian military helicopter, produced at two factories in Kazan and Ulan-Ude. It is known as the Mi-8M series in Russian service.





The helicopter is mostly used as a medium twin-turbine transport helicopter, as well as an armed gunship version.





The Mi-17 was used extensively by the Sri Lanka Air Force in Sri Lanka's war on terrorism against LTTE. Seven of them were lost in combat and attacks on airports.





The IAF uses the helicopter to not only transport cargo but also deploy troops in operational areas apart from rescue and relief missions across the country. The Sulur airbase operates these helicopters.





The soviet-designed Russian helicopter is capable of landing on unprepared sites at night and in limited adverse weather conditions.





The helicopter can carry a maximum load of 13,000 kilograms, flying at a maximum speed of 250 kilometres per hour.





The IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter was airborne from Sulur for Wellington. There were 14 persons on board, including the crew, Indian Air Force