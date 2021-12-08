Wed, Dec 08, 2021

Padma Shri recipient presents portrait to PM Modi

Published: Dec 08,202112:03 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The portrait was presented in Parliament House by Padma Shri recipient Krishn Kanhai. A coffee table book was also presented to the prime minister, Kanhai said. Mathura MP Hema Malini was also present on the occasion. Kanhais father was also a Padma Shri recipient.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image credit: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image credit: ANI)
Mathura:
A portrait of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with PM Narendra Modi was presented to the prime minister in New Delhi. The portrait was presented in Parliament House by Padma Shri recipient Krishn Kanhai.

A coffee table book was also presented to the prime minister, Kanhai said. Mathura MP Hema Malini was also present on the occasion.

Kanhai's father was also a Padma Shri recipient.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations