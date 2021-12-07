Verdict in 29 days: Death penalty to rape and murder convict

Gandhinagar :

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said this is the third case pertaining to rape in which the court delivered the verdict swiftly -- in just 29 days.





"Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in today's cabinet meeting congratulated the entire police department for doing a fabulous job. I also thank the judiciary for the verdict. This is the third such case wherein justice has been delivered in such a quick time, and it is a historic episode not only in Gujarat, but probably in the country," Sanghavi told reporters.





The incident had taken place in the busy Pandesara area of Surat.





Special POCSO court judge PS Kala has convicted Guddu Yadav, 35, after listening to arguments of both sides.





Yadav had on November 4, a night before Diwali, abducted the girl to a bushy area, and raped her before choking her to death.





He was nabbed two days later.





The police had presented a 246-page chargesheet in just eight days after arresting the accused. The court trial was concluded in seven days.





The court handed out death penalty to the accused and also fined him Rs 20 lakh as a compensation to the family of the girl.





The court convicted the 35-year-old man who was charged for rape, murder, and abduction under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.