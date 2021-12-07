Bengaluru doc who recovered from Omicron is covid positive again

The official said the doctor is under isolation

Bangalore :

The South African, of Gujarati origin, who was quarantined here, later flew to Dubai.





"It is true that the doctor who was infected with Omicron variant has once again tested positive for covid-19," a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official told PTI.





Requesting anonymity, the official said the doctor is under isolation, but was asymptomatic.





Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the South African national for flying without informing the authorities in violation of the quarantine norms.





The management and staff of a five-star hotel here have also been booked for allowing the infected person to leave without informing the health officials.





They have been booked under various sections of the IPC and the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020, police sources said.