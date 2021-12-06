Irked with sister's love marriage, minor boy, mother kill her, click selfie with her head

Aurangabad :

The incident took place in Ladgaon in Vaijapur tehsil here on Sunday afternoon, an official said.





"Kirti (21) had got married to Avinash Thore in Vaijapur on June 21 and was staying in Gayagaon village. This angered her family. Kirti's minor brother and her mother reached her house and beheaded her while she was preparing tea for them," Sub Divisional Police Officer Kailash Prajapati said.





"The minor and his mother even clicked a selfie with Kirti's head. The dismembered corpse was found in the kitchen by her husband Avinash. The two accused reached Vaijapur police station after committing the crime," another official said.