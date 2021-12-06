Heavy rains expected in several districts of Tamil Nadu till Dec 9

Chennai :

Meanwhile, the depression remnant of Jawad cyclone over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast moved and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area.





“Due to the circulation of the atmospheric mantle adjoining southern Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka, several districts of Tamil Nadu – Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thoothukudi, Kalakurichi, Tiruvannamalai and Delta districts to receive heavy rains with thunderstorm activity till December 9. Coastal, south, and north interior districts are expected to get moderate showers. And probably dry weather is likely to prevail over rest Tamil Nadu for the next 24 hours,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC), Chennai.





“A few parts of Chennai received light rainfall on Monday due to heat convection, and the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy and light shower is likely to continue to the next 48 hours at some areas,” he added.





According to RMC, during the last 24 hours, Theni received the highest rainfall with 13 cm, followed by Cuddalore 10 cm, Kanniyakumari and Tirupur 9 cm each, Madurai, Perambalur, and Kallakurichi 8 cm of rainfall each.



