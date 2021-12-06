Half of India's adult population fully vaccinated: Modi

New Delhi :

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday that over 50 per cent of India's eligible adult population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 127.61 crore.





''India's vaccination drive crosses another important milestone. Important to keep this momentum to strengthen the fight against COVID-19,'' Modi tweeted, tagging Mandaviya's tweet on the milestone.





''And yes, keep following all other COVID-19 related protocols including masking up and social distancing,'' the prime minister said.