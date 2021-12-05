13 in'l passengers test Covid positive in Hyderabad, samples sent for genome sequencing

Chennai :

"We have intensified surveillance mechanism at int’l airport in Hyderabad. 970 passengers arrived in city since December 1. Upon screening with RT-PCR, 13 were found positive and they were immediately shifted to chosen facility," said Telangana Health Director Dr Srinivas Rao





Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, results of which are expected this evening. Only then we will know whether they are Omicron variant or the existing Delta variant, said. Telangana Health Director Dr Srinivas Rao. Further details are awaited.