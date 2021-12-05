Sun, Dec 05, 2021

President Kovind to pay four-day visit to Maharashtra from Monday

Published: Dec 05,202104:12 PM by PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

President Ram Nath Kovind
New Delhi:
He will visit the Raigad Fort and pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Monday, it said.

On December 7, the President will visit the Air Force Station in Lohegaon in Pune, witness a flying display and interact with air warriors.

Kovind will present the President's Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai on Wednesday, the statement said.

