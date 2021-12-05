TN Q branch police nabs wanted Maoist in Maharashtra

Yogesh Madhan, a wanted Maoist, arrested from his hideout in Maharashtra by TN Q branch team.

The arrested was identified as Yogesh Madhan (45) alias Zuru alias Yesu, native of Punnur, Maharashtra.





He was arrested by Tamil Nadu police in the year 2007 in connection with alleged arm training for Naxals in Theni. Later he absconded after coming out on bail.





He was concerned in Varushanadu police station case (crime number : 111/2007 under IPC section like criminal conpiracy, (120 B) explosive substance act, arms act and UAP act etc). He was actively partipating in Naxal activities in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh after escaping from Tamil Nadu, sources said.





Sources said that he was arrested on December 19, 2007 in an operation along with four other Maoist, including Balamurugan. He was found absconding since 2009.





Yogesh was arrested by the Q branch Police team with the support of Maharashtra Police near Gadchiroli in Maharashtra on Friday and was brought to Tamil Nadu. He was produced before judicial Magistrate, Aundipatti on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.