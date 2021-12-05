Development issues facing Amethi were never raised in Parliament in past: Smriti Irani

Amethi :

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the BJP leader said Amethi faced various problems for years but the person elected from the constituency was silent on them.





Irani had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Amethi after defeating the then MP Gandhi in his family bastion.





''Those who claim to have family bonds with Amethi have never raised the issue of its development in the House (Parliament). As a result, the people of Amethi parliamentary constituency were deprived of development for years. Amethi faced various problems for years, but the person whom it (Amethi) had elected and sent to the House, sat there silently,'' she said while inaugurating projects worth Rs 5 crore including a bus station in Tiloi here.





She also said that the bus station in Tiloi was ready in a span of nine months due to the Yogi Adityanath government's approach towards work in Uttar Pradesh. ''I am happy to say that a medical college is being built in Tiloi and an oxygen plant has also been established,'' she said.





The Amethi MP also inaugurated a health mela at the community health centre in Tiloi, and met patients, and sought information about medical facilities there.



