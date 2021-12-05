Bommai opposes declaring Western Ghats as eco-sensitive zone

Bangalore :

Participating in a virtual meeting on implementation of the Kasturirangan report on Western Ghats, chaired by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Labour Bhupinder Yadav, Bommai strongly presented the state's stand.





''Declaring Western Ghats as an ecologically sensitive zone would adversely affect the livelihood of the people in the region. So the Karnataka government and the people living in the region are opposed to implementation of the Kasturirangan report,'' Bommai said.





He drew the attention of the participants to the fact that the state cabinet had decided to oppose the Kasturirangan report.





The decision had been taken after exhaustive discussions with people of the Western Ghat region and officials.





Karnataka has the distinction of being one of the states with extensive forest cover and the state government has taken extreme care to protect the biodiversity of Western Ghats, Bommai said, adding that people of the region have adopted agriculture and horticultural activities in an eco-friendly manner.





''Priority has been accorded for environment protection under the Forest Protection Act. In this background bringing one more law that would affect the livelihood of the local people is not appropriate,'' he said.





The Kasturirangan report has been prepared based on the satellite images, but the ground reality is different, Bommai claimed.





Yadav assured the state that officers from the Union Environment and Forests Department would visit the state before taking any decision, the chief minister's office said in a statement.



