JK LG reviews Covid situation

Srinagar :

While chairing the meeting of Covid task force, DCs and SPs, Sinha observed that since the WHO has declared Omicron as a 'variant of concern', the health officials and people must be more proactive.





Sinha said that intensive testing, containment and enhanced surveillance are required in areas reporting higher cases. He directed the health officials to ensure utilisation of full capacity of RT-PCR testing and vaccination.





Exhorting the divisional commissioners for strict implementation of testing and quarantine of travelers from foreign countries, the Lt Governor asked them to deploy nodal officers for monitoring all international arrivals and proper testing of the travellers.





The DCs were directed to intensify awareness campaigns and strict enforcement of Covid protocols,including masking and social distancing.





Sinha said that proper awareness at the panchayat level should be organised with the help of members of PRIs. He termed Covid appropriate behaviour as absolutely essential and critical, especially with reports of new mutation coming in.