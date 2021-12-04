12 Omicron suspects in Delhi, genome sequencing awaited: Minister

New Delhi :

"There were total 12 suspected patients of Omicron till yesterday in Delhi. Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing and the report will be out by today evening or tomorrow", said Minister Jain, adding that Delhi government has two genome sequencing labs, one at ILBS and one at LNJP.

Talking about the new Omicron variant, he said, "more than expressing concern, it is the subject of caution and vigilant. We all need to be alert of this Covid variant".

He underlined that the global health body WHO has called it a variant of concern but has not said that it will cause a major disaster.

"RT-PCR test is being done for all the passengers landing at the international airport from abroad. No one is being allowed to go without the test", he added.

While talking about Hepatitis, the Delhi Health Minister said that Hepatitis is very high in the country and Delhi, but there is a lack of awareness about it.

"Delhi government provides free treatment for both Hepatitis B and C. Hepatitis vaccination is being done for 70 per cent children in Delhi, we will take it to 100 per cent. Hepatitis medicine will also be made available to Mohalla clinics, doctors will be trained for this, so that it can be treated in Mohalla clinics as well", said Minister Jain.



