ED to file charge sheet against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

New Delhi :

The charge sheet is likely to be filed on Saturday. The ED has taken legal opinion from senior counsels regarding this.

The prosecution complaint which is basically a charge sheet will run over several hundred pages containing statements of Fernandez and Nora. It will be filed before Patiala House Court. The ED is currently re-examining the charge sheet and is taking legal opinion with its seniors. They don't want to leave any chances.

The case of ED is based on Delhi Police's case. The Delhi Police had accused Sukesh for allegedly extorting around Rs 200 crore from the wife of an industrialist. Later the money was laundered through hawala and used in buying crypto currency.

Highly placed sources said that there could be over 100 witnesses and apart from Sukesh and his wife Leena Maria Paul, the ED will name around 14 people as an accused.

Those who will be named as an accused in the charge sheet are Pradeep Ramdanee, B. Mohan Raj, Deepak Ramnani, Arun Muthu, Kamlesh Kothari, Avatar Singh Kochhar, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul. There will be others who will be named as an accused in the charge sheet.

If ED fails to file it on Saturday, the accused will get bail by default. No ED official was available to comment on the matter.

Anant Malik, the counsel appearing for Sukesh said he will comment only after the charge sheet is filed.