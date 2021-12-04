Women officers appointed on major warships: Navy chief

New Delhi :

Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar said on Friday that women officers have been appointed on board all major warships of the force. He said the Navy is fully prepared to “induct and absorb” women across a wide spectrum of roles and responsibilities in the force.





“In consonance with the government of India’s objective to empower women, we have taken measures towards providing additional opportunities for women officers in the Navy. Women officers have been appointed on board almost all major warships,” the newly-appointed Navy chief said.





Separately, officials said 28 women officers have been deployed so far in 15 major warships and the number is going to go up soon as more such appointments are coming up. Admiral Kumar said the modalities for downstream training of women as cadet entry at the National Defence Academy are being worked out. “The Navy is fully prepared in all aspects to induct and absorb women across the wide spectrum of roles and responsibilities,” the Navy chief said.