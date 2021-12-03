'Will aid in defeating BJP': Akhilesh on tie-ups with small outfits for UP polls

Jhansi :

His arrival to address meetings at various places in Jhansi city and district on the last day of his 'Vijay Yatra' enthused the party cadre, who poured out in large numbers, including one mounted on a horse, while his pictures festooned the streets.

Talking to IANS before addressing a public gathering at Moth in the district, Akhilesh Yadav, when asked what benefits he saw by taking smaller parties on board, said: "Samajwadi Party is taking the support of small political outfits, which can help us defeat the BJP. The present dispensation is only misleading the people and has done nothing for them. During the Covid pandemic, it just forced them into lines for everything. Even if a farmer goes to get fertiliser, he has to stand in line. It is just like the conditions after demonetisation."

"The people of Uttar Pradesh will now get into line to wipe out the BJP," he added.

Asked how he saw the warm welcome in Bundelkhand with people showering flowers on him, Akhilesh Yadav said: "The people of Bundelkhand have now closed their dooors on the BJP. The people have supported the Samjwadi Party's rally. This time the BJP will not get a single seat in Bundelkhand.

"The people had given full support to the BJP in the last elections, but have got nothing to show for it. The people of Jhansi are not going to fall in this trap again.

"The Yogi government only changes the names of various places... they have not come to Moth, otherwise its name would have been changed too."

Asked about AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Akhilesh Yadav declined to respond.

Addressing the gathering at Moth, he attacked the BJP over rising prices.

"Our emotional people voted for them (the BJP), but now see how much prices have risen. Petrol, diesel, and LPG cylinder prices are going out of the common man's reach. Money is being taken out of the pockets of the poor to fill the treasuries of the rich," he said.

"Under the Ujjwala scheme, an LPG cylinder was given to everyone but can anyone get them filled? Now, the government should rename it as 'Bujjwala' (extinguished) scheme," the Samajwadi Party leader added.

Taking up the issue of unemployment, Akhilesh Yadav said: "Under Yogi's rule, the youths are not getting jobs or any form of employment... only big advertisements are being issued. They (the BJP) are promising tablets, but the laptops distributed by our government are still working. Whenever the beneficiaries use them, they remember us."

He then asked the people to choose between a Yogi government and a 'Yogya' (capable) government, saying that the Samajwadi Party wants to come to power, so that it can help the farmers and the poor.



