Don’t allow Cauvery-Gundar link project: Karnataka CM

New Delhi :

Bommai held discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on several projects. “Tamil Nadu’s (Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar) river link project was also discussed in detail. I have told the Centre not to give clearance to that project till our Mekedatu project is cleared.” Meanwhile, Karnataka has already filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking injunction to prevent the Water Resources Ministry granting permission for Tamil Nadu government’s proposed Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link project. The apex court had on November 16 issued notices to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry seeking replies in six weeks in connection with the proposed project.





On the other hand, Tamil Nadu has been objecting to Karnataka’s Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river, which is a multipurpose (drinking and power) project that involves building a balancing reservoir, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district.





Bommai is in Delhi on an official visit. He also met Union Health and Law Ministers.