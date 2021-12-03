Fri, Dec 03, 2021

Maharashtra suspends Param Bir Singh

Published: Dec 03,202101:51 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh.

Param Bir Singh
Param Bir Singh
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Thursday suspended IPS officer Param Bir Singh and a deputy commissioner of police-rank officer against whom FIRs were registered in connection with charges of extortion. The suspension order also mentioned that the government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against him over “certain irregularities and lapses” including unauthorized absence from duty, an official said.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations