Hold urgent high power panel meet on Periyar dam: Kerala

Idukki :

Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine said the non-maintainence of the rule curve by TN amounted to contempt of court and it would be brought before the attention of the apex court when the case is taken up next time. Stating that people living downstream are suffering due to the sudden release of water in the night, he said the Kerala government is viewing the issue with utmost seriousness. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday shot off a letter to his counterpart M K Stalin to direct that such steps are taken during day time and after sufficient warning.





Dam Safety Bill gets Rajya Sabha nod:





The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed a bill that seeks to set up an institutional mechanism for the safety of specified dams in the country. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019 was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 2, 2019. The Rajya Sabha passed the bill with two official amendments through a voice vote. The bill will now go back to the Lok Sabha as the Rajya Sabha has made amendments to it.