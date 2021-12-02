Five more travellers from 'at risk' countries test COVID-19 positive in Mumbai, nine so far

Mumbai :

Five more persons, who arrived in Mumbai from 'at risk countries' tested positive for COVID-19 infection on Thursday amid concerns over the new Omicron variant of the virus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.





The civic body's additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said the number such travellers who have tested positive on arrival in the city and who are suspected to have been infected with the Omicron variant, increased to nine.





The BMC officials said that all the five travellers are males, who had arrived in the city from November 17 to December 2. Three of them had arrived from London, one from Portugal and the fifth one from Germany.





According to civic officials they have carried out COVID-19 tests on a total of 485 travellers so far.





All the positive travellers have been admitted to the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing, the BMC official said. ''Contract tracing of these travellers is going on,'' he said.





A traveller had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was admitted to the hospital.





According to the Centre, the countries designated as ''at-risk'' are European countries, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.



