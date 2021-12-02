Omicron scare: List of travel restrictions for international passengers in states

The Centre government has implemented tight restrictions on international passengers, and issued a detailed guidelines in the wake of the Omicron variant, which is believed to be spreading faster than the Delta strain.
Chennai: There are also claims that it is more resistant to vaccines and have higher number of mutations. The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa on November 24, and its belived to be spreading massively since then. So far the high spike mutation has already spread to 23 countries, including India.
Here are the rules put forth by states to control the spread of new variant:
Tamil Nadu
* RT-PCR test report is mandatory.
* Random sampling will be conducted for travellers coming from countries other than the ones categorised as 'at-risk'.
* Unvaccinated people to be vaccinated, New SOP to be implemented from December 1.
* Home quaratine for international passengers arriving from 12 countries.
* Travellers from countries other that those at risk will be allowed to leave the airport, and should self monitor their health for 14 days.
Karnataka
* Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said around 2,500 international passengers arrive in Karnataka every day and it is now mandatory for everyone to undergo RT-PCR testing.
* Those who test negative will be home quarantined for seven days.
* Those who are symptomatic and negative will have to undergo testing at home on the fifth day again.
* Asymptomatic passengers will be tested again on the seventh day.
Andhra Pradesh
* Foreign returnees who test negative will be subjected to re-testing after a week.
* Mandatory to share 14 day travel history
* Negative RT-PCR test certificate
* Positive samples would be sent for whole genome sequencing.
Kerala
* High risk nations have to undergo seven days strict observation.
* Other nations have to be on 14 days quarantine.
* In case anyone has not taken the vaccine, they should be asked to vaccinate immediately.
Maharashtra
* All the passengers coming to the city from South Africa will be quarantined
* Passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry RT-PCR Test certificate showing negative result within 72 hours before boarding.
* Mandatory quarantine from high risk countries, such as South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.
Conversations