Omicron scare: List of travel restrictions for international passengers in states

Chennai :

Here are the rules put forth by states to control the spread of new variant:





Tamil Nadu

* RT-PCR test report is mandatory.

* Random sampling will be conducted for travellers coming from countries other than the ones categorised as 'at-risk'.

* Unvaccinated people to be vaccinated, New SOP to be implemented from December 1.

* Home quaratine for international passengers arriving from 12 countries.

* Travellers from countries other that those at risk will be allowed to leave the airport, and should self monitor their health for 14 days.





Karnataka

* Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said around 2,500 international passengers arrive in Karnataka every day and it is now mandatory for everyone to undergo RT-PCR testing.

* Those who test negative will be home quarantined for seven days.

* Those who are symptomatic and negative will have to undergo testing at home on the fifth day again.

* Asymptomatic passengers will be tested again on the seventh day.









Andhra Pradesh

* Foreign returnees who test negative will be subjected to re-testing after a week.

* Mandatory to share 14 day travel history

* Negative RT-PCR test certificate

* Positive samples would be sent for whole genome sequencing.





Kerala

* High risk nations have to undergo seven days strict observation.

* Other nations have to be on 14 days quarantine.

* In case anyone has not taken the vaccine, they should be asked to vaccinate immediately.





Maharashtra

* All the passengers coming to the city from South Africa will be quarantined

* Passengers will either have to be fully vaccinated or compulsorily carry RT-PCR Test certificate showing negative result within 72 hours before boarding.

* Mandatory quarantine from high risk countries, such as South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.