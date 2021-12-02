Omicron in India: 6 points from Union Health Ministry's address

Chennai :

1) 373 cases of Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 detected in 29 nations so far and India has been monitoring the situation





2) All primary, secondary contacts of both Omicron cases detected in Karnataka have been traced and are being tested.





3) Govt has asked public not to panic about Omicron detection but follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and avoid gatherings. Increased Covid vaccine uptake need of the hour, do not delay in getting fully vaccinated.





4) According to the government, the variant is being carefully examined and decisions will be taken based on it. It's an ongoing discussion within our technical and scientific circles, says VK Paul, Member-Health, NITI Aayog over ban on intl flights, booster dose and pediatric vaccination.





5) Passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries need to undergo RT-PCR test on arrival. If found positive for COVID, they'll be treated under clinical management protocol. If tested negative they'll follow, home quarantine for 7 days.





6) Weekly Covid positivity rate over 10 pc in 15 districts, between 5 and 10 pc in 18 districts. Kerala, Maharashtra have over 10,000 active Covid cases; nine states and UTs have active cases between 1,000 and 10,000.



