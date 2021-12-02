Bullets pierce through ceiling: 19-year-old Kerala girl shot dead in US

Chennai :

Mariam Susan, a 19-year-old student from Kerala, was shot dead in the capital of Alabama state from the US.





The deceased was the daughter of Boban Matthew and Binci couple, from Thiruvalla and had two brothers. The family had arrived in the US just 4 months ago after living in Muscat.





Reports from Montgomery said, Mariam was asleep when she was shot dead by a shooter, who is said to be a resident of their house.





Montgomery Police have registered a case and further investigations going on. It may be noted that earlier this month, Sajan Mathew, a businessman from Kerala, was shot dead by a 15-year-old boy during a robbery attempt.