Oppn leaders stage protest in Parliament complex against suspension of 12 RS MPs

Opposition parties staged a protest before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi :

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too joined the protest and sat beside the suspended members.





The protesters raised slogans against the government and demanded that the suspension of the Rajya Sabha members be revoked.





The 12 MPs were suspended for their ''unruly'' behaviour on the last day of the previous session (Monsoon Session).





However, the opposition MPs have alleged that the MPs were wrongly suspended in violation of the rules and precedents of the house.





The suspended MPs have been protesting in front of the Gandhi statue seeking the revocation of their suspension.