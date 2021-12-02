Without Congress, UPA will be body without soul: Kapil Sibal

A day after TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's ''there is no UPA now'' jibe, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday said without the Congress, the UPA will be a body without a soul and asserted that it was time to show opposition unity.
New Delhi:
West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee on Wednesday met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and called for fighting the BJP unitedly while taking a veiled swipe at the Congress leadership.
When asked if she wanted Pawar to be the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Banerjee had said, ''Three is no UPA now.'' Sibal, who was a Union minister in the UPA government, tweeted, ''Without the Congress, UPA will be a body without a soul. Time to show opposition unity.''
