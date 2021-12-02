Without Congress, UPA will be body without soul: Kapil Sibal

New Delhi :

West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee on Wednesday met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and called for fighting the BJP unitedly while taking a veiled swipe at the Congress leadership.





When asked if she wanted Pawar to be the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Banerjee had said, ''Three is no UPA now.'' Sibal, who was a Union minister in the UPA government, tweeted, ''Without the Congress, UPA will be a body without a soul. Time to show opposition unity.''