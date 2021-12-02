PM Modi greets BJP chief Nadda on his birthday

New Delhi :

In a tweet, the prime minister wished Nadda a long life on his 61st birthday.





Birthday greetings to @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda Ji. He is providing inspiring leadership to the Party and is working hard to strengthen our organisation. He also has rich administrative and legislative experience for which he’s widely admired. May he lead a long life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2021





''He (Nadda) also has rich administrative and legislative experience for which he's widely admired. May he lead a long life,'' the prime minister said.





Nadda was actively associated with student and youth politics first as a member of the RSS' student wing ABVP and then the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.





He was later elected as a legislator in Himachal Pradesh where he also served as a minister.





An experienced organisational leader, Nadda was a Union minister in the first Modi government between 2014 and 2019.