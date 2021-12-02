CBI to probe case against Sivanandi

New Delhi :

The agency, on the directives of the Supreme Court on September 29 confirming a Madras High Court order in this regard, re-registered an FIR of the CB-CID of the state according to the procedure.





It is alleged that on April 1, 2015, complainant D Pandiraj was returning from Chennai Police Commissioner’s office when one Ganapathy along with 10 others, at the instance of the then inspector general Sivanandi, blocked his vehicle, threatened to kill him and asked him to withdraw the complaint, the FIR said.





The Madras High Court transferred the case to the CB-CID from the local police on July 24, 2015, observing that it was a textbook case demonstrating the ‘evil effects’ of an unholy nexus between a serving senior police officer, lawyers, businessmen and goondas.





On perusal of the case diary and the statement of witnesses, the court came to know that Sivanandi had engaged some people to oversee the withdrawal of complaints, the judge added. The CBI has taken over cheating case as well, they said.