Bill to regulate, supervise ART clinics passed by Lok Sabha

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 provides for penal provisions with offences punishable with hefty fines and tougher sentences(8 to 12 years).

New Delhi:
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a long awaited bill to regulate and supervise assisted reproductive technology(ART) clinics and to establish a national registry and registration authority in the country which is emerging as a major centre in the multi-million dollar fertility services industry. The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2021 provides for penal provisions with offences punishable with hefty fines and tougher sentences(8 to 12 years).

