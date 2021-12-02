Government not to resume scheduled international flights from December 15

New Delhi :

Aviation watchdog DGCA said the effective date for resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services will be notified in due course. Scheduled international flights remain suspended since March 23, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.





The latest move also comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 27 asked officials to review the plans for easing international travel restrictions amid concerns over Omicron.





In a circular on Wednesday, DGCA said that in view of the evolving global scenario with the emergence of new Variants of Concern, the situation is being watched closely in consultation with all stakeholders.





“...an appropriate decision indicating the effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services shall be notified in due course,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. The watchdog also referred to its circular issued on November 26 wherein it was decided that scheduled international flights will resume from December 15. On November 28, a day after the Prime Minister’s directions regarding the easing of international travel curbs, the government had said the decision to resume the services will be reviewed. While no cases of Omicron have been reported in India so far, the authorities have put in place stricter norms for international passengers.





Four people who flew into Delhi from the Netherlands and the UK in the early hours of Wednesday have tested positive for COVID-19 and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to ascertain if they have the new variant, Omicron, sources said.



