IT Parliament panel recommends setting up Media Council

New Delhi:
Noting that media was gradually losing its ‘’credibility and integrity’’, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology on Wednesday recommended setting up of a ‘Media Council’ with statutory powers to check ‘’irregularities’’ in print, electronic and digital platforms. Headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, the Committee also expressed concern over the “disturbing trend’’ of fake news.
