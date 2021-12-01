Congress to release manifesto for Goa polls in 15 days

Panaji :

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Rao also said that the party still had not formalised an alliance with the Goa Forward party, after a meeting between Goa Forward party president Vijai Sardesai and Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

"Our manifesto will be released within 15 days. It will contain five main promises to the people of Goa. Our manifesto promises are guarantees which we will deliver when we come to power... We will also be announcing our first list by December 10," Rao said.

The AICC official also thanked the Goa Forward party and independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar for expressing support to the Congress party, but added that no formal alliance had been stamped out by the Congress yet.

"I want to thank Goa Forward and Prasad Gaonkar for having taken the decision. Anything which is being discussed, is in the process of discussions, final outcome when it is decided we will let you know," Rao said, when asked about any finalisation of an alliance between Goa Forward, Prasad Gaonkar and the Congress party.