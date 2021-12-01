'What is UPA? There is no UPA': Mamata Banerjee after meeting with Sharad Pawar

What is UPA? There is no UPA, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar here on Wednesday. The TMC leader statement on the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was made during her three-day visit to Maharashtra's capital city during which she is meeting leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena.
Pleased to meet Hon'ble CM of West Bengal Smt @MamataOfficial at my Mumbai residence. We Discussed various issues. We agreed upon the need to strengthen the collective efforts and commitment towards safeguarding democratic values and ensuring the betterment of our people. pic.twitter.com/ryrVH2hD6N— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) December 1, 2021
