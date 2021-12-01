Bill cancelling 3 Farm Laws gets Presidential sign-off

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent a Bill to cancel three controversial farm laws, against which farmers - especially from Haryana, Punjab- have been protesting for over a year now. The Bill was passed in record time in both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday.
#FarmLaws | Act may be called Farm Laws Repeal Act, 2021. Farmers (Empowerment&Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance&Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmers' Produce Trade&Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Act, 2020 & Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 are hereby repealed. pic.twitter.com/8JHvEs34bR— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021
