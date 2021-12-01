Wed, Dec 01, 2021

Bill cancelling 3 Farm Laws gets Presidential sign-off

Published: Dec 01,202107:17 PM by DT Online Desk

Updated: Dec 01,202107:23 PM

President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent a Bill to cancel three controversial farm laws, against which farmers - especially from Haryana, Punjab- have been protesting for over a year now. The Bill was passed in record time in both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday.

Winter session of Parliament
Chennai:
The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha within four minutes amid Opposition parties demanding a discussion. Opposition members from the Congress, the TMC, the DMK and other parties disrupted proceedings, seeking a debate and raising farmers' issues, leading to repeated adjournments. Besides, in Rajya Sabha, it was passed after a short discussion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced on November 19 that the three farm legislations would be repealed.

The three laws are Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

While addressing the nation, Modi had said that the Centre could not convince protesting farmers about the benefits of these laws and urged them to end their protest.

The repeal of these legislations has been one of the key demands of around 40 farmer unions protesting against these reforms for nearly a year now at various Delhi border points.




