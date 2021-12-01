UGC asks HEIs to fill all vacant faculty posts within 6 months

Chennai :

The Commission's chairman Rajnish Jain expressed concern that the shortage of faculty in HEIs was a major concern and requires to be addressed on a priority basis for improving the quality of higher education.





In a circular to all Vice-Chancellors of universities and principals of the respective affiliated colleges, the UGC secretary pointed out that faculty would create a conducive learning environment in the institution and develop students as resposible members of society.





Giving details of the selection procedure, that have to be adopted by the HEIs, the Commission said the recruitment should be in accordance with the UGC regulations and colleges should also ensure that all the vacant posts along with the reservation details should be uploaded in the UGC portal.





Rajnish Jain said all the recruitment processes, including identification of vacancies, permission for filling up vacancies, the constitution of the selection committee, fixing of dates of the selection committee meeting, scrutiny of applications, conduct of interviews, and approval of the competent authorities should be done within six months.





He also warned that if any violations found during the recruitment, appropriate action, including withholding the grants, would be taken by the UGC against the institutions.





Pointing out that shortage of quality teaching faculty in HEIs is one of the issues presently confronting the higher education system, he said this is also affecting the quality of higher education and therefore all the guidelines should be followed to ensure timely filling up of vacant faculty posts with appropriately eligible and competent candidates.