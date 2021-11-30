NEP has a global outlook with India centric approach: Karnataka minister

Bangalore :

Speaking as a chief guest in a seminar on "NEP implementation: Challenges and Opportunities for educational institutions" organised jointly by the Education Promotion Society of India (EPSI), Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and COMED-K, he said the policy envisages all-round development of students emphasising on research and innovation in the education system.

The government has taken all steps to implement NEP and has focused on bettering the curriculums of school and higher education and the management of educational institutions. The process to establish multidisciplinary model colleges has already been initiated, accordingly, he told.

"As per the objective of the NEP, the higher education system will take a new shape in 10 years and teaching-learning will become student-centric. The government wants the future of students to be bright. Keeping this in mind, quality teaching has been given prominence by considering the requirements of 21st century. Ultimately this will result in building a healthy society", Narayan opined.

The National Research Foundation will be founded as per NEP guidelines which are grounded on the principles of Access, Equity, Quality, Affordability, and Accountability, he told.

Dr G.Viswanathan, president, EPSI & Founder & Chancellor, VIT, Vellore, Dr H.Chaturvedi, Alternate President, EPSI, Dr M.R.Jayaram, Sr.Vice-President, EPSI, Dr Anil Dattatreya Sahasrabuddhe, President, AICTE, New Delhi were among a few who were present.



