Bank holidays for a total of 12 days in December

New Delhi :

Accordingly, all public and private sector banks across India will be closed for 12 days in December, including weekends.





Here is an annual holiday list issued by RBI for 2021:





December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier - Bank Holiday in Goa.





December 5: Sunday





December 11: Second Saturday of the month





December 12: Sunday





December 18: Yu Cho Cho's Day of Death - Holiday in Shillong.





December 19: Sunday





December 24: Christmas Eve - Banks closed in Aizawl and Shillong.





December 25: Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas - Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram Banks do not operate in.





December 26: Sunday





December 27: Christmas Celebration - Holiday in Aizawl





December 30: Yu Kyang Nangba - Holiday in Shillong.





December 31: New Year's Eve - Holiday in Aizawl.





Except for various state-wise holidays, banks are closed on some weekends. It should be noted that the weekend holidays are of a uniform nature all over India.