Tue, Nov 30, 2021

Bank holidays for a total of 12 days in December

The Reserve Bank of India released its list of holidays - 12 days in December- which are to be noted as a local holiday for each state and not a public holiday.

(Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Accordingly, all public and private sector banks across India will be closed for 12 days in December, including weekends.

Here is an annual holiday list issued by RBI for 2021:

December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier - Bank Holiday in Goa.

December 5: Sunday

December 11: Second Saturday of the month

December 12: Sunday

December 18: Yu Cho Cho's Day of Death - Holiday in Shillong.

December 19: Sunday

December 24: Christmas Eve - Banks closed in Aizawl and Shillong.

December 25: Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas - Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram Banks do not operate in.

December 26: Sunday

December 27: Christmas Celebration - Holiday in Aizawl

December 30: Yu Kyang Nangba - Holiday in Shillong.

December 31: New Year's Eve - Holiday in Aizawl.

Except for various state-wise holidays, banks are closed on some weekends. It should be noted that the weekend holidays are of a uniform nature all over India.

