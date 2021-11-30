Bank holidays for a total of 12 days in December

The Reserve Bank of India released its list of holidays - 12 days in December- which are to be noted as a local holiday for each state and not a public holiday.
New Delhi:
Accordingly, all public and private sector banks across India will be closed for 12 days in December, including weekends.
Here is an annual holiday list issued by RBI for 2021:
December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier - Bank Holiday in Goa.
December 5: Sunday
December 11: Second Saturday of the month
December 12: Sunday
December 18: Yu Cho Cho's Day of Death - Holiday in Shillong.
December 19: Sunday
December 24: Christmas Eve - Banks closed in Aizawl and Shillong.
December 25: Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas - Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram Banks do not operate in.
December 26: Sunday
December 27: Christmas Celebration - Holiday in Aizawl
December 30: Yu Kyang Nangba - Holiday in Shillong.
December 31: New Year's Eve - Holiday in Aizawl.
Except for various state-wise holidays, banks are closed on some weekends. It should be noted that the weekend holidays are of a uniform nature all over India.
Conversations