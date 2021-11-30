Omicron scare: Implement revised guidelines for international passengers from Dec 1, DPH writes to AAI

Chennai :

Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine stated in a letter that passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to a medical facility in coordination with the Local Health Authority (DDHS) as per health protocol. If tested positive, their contacts shall be identified and managed as per laid down protocol.





Travellers from specified countries, including South Africa, China, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Europe, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, Singapore and Israel are required to submit samples for the post-arrival Covid test at the point of arrival (self-paid). Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight and AAI should make arrangements for the comfortable stay of these passengers.





If tested negative, they will follow, home quarantine for 7 days and re-test on the 8th day of arrival in India and if negative, further self-monitor of their health for next 7 days. However, if such travellers test positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network. They shall be managed at separate isolation facilities and treated as per laid down standard protocol, including contact tracing. The contacts of such positive cases should be kept under institutional quarantine or at home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned State government.





International travellers from countries excluding those countries at risk will be allowed to leave the airport and shall self monitor their health for 14 days post-arrival. A sub-section, which is 5 per cent of the total flight passengers shall undergo post-arrival testing at random at the airport on arrival and should be identified by the concerned airlines (preferably from different countries). The identified travellers shall be escorted by the concerned airlines/MoCA to a testing area on arrival and the cost of testing of such travellers shall be borne by MOCA.





The laboratories shall prioritise the testing of samples from such travellers.