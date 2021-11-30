Son kills father for property, tries to frame stepmother in UP

Lucknow :

According to police, victim Preetam Singh's second marriage eight months ago and his intention to deprive his son (the accused) from the property and transfer it to his new wife's name was the reason behind the murder.





The victim's first wife had died three years ago.





Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamveer Singh, told reporters, "The accused Kailash Singh was apprehensive that his father would deny him his share in the property. He bludgeoned Preetam to death with an iron tool on November 26. He then lodged a police complaint against his stepmother Bachhali Devi."





The SP said, "Preetam's body with several injury marks on his head was found in his room. During the investigation, Kailash, his brother-in-law Sandeep Kumar and his friend Sudhansu turned out to be the killers."





Kailash first eliminated his father and then framed his stepmother for the crime in a bid to send her behind bars.