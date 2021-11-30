India logs 6,990 Covid cases, less than 10k for fourth straight day

New Delhi :

In the same time span, a total of 190 deaths were reported pushing the toll to 4,68,980 across the nation.





With the recovery of 10,116 patients, the cumulative tally has gone up to 3,40,18,299. The recovery rate now stands at 98.35 per cent, highest since March 2020.





The active caseload stands at 1,00,543, lowest in the last 546 days. Currently, active cases constitute 0.29 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.





Also in the same period, a total of 10,12,523 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 64.13 crore cumulative tests.





Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.84 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 16 days now.





The daily positivity rate stands at 0.69 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 57 days and less than 3 per cent for 92 consecutive days now.





With the administration of 78,80,545 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the Covid inoculation coverage has reached 123.25 crore as of Tuesday morning.





This has been achieved through 1,28,09,178 in sessions.





More than 22.70 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered, according to the ministry. India has administered 123.25 crore vaccine doses so far under nationwide vaccination drive.